Eric Michael Chierici, 44, of Indiana, formerly of North Apollo, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Thursday, Nov. 24, 1977, to his parents Peggy Mumaw Schirato and Joseph Chierici Jr.
He graduated from Apollo Ridge High School and attended the Culinary School in Pittsburgh. He was previously employed as a Chef at Flavios, Harrison Bar and Grille, Lenape Heights and the Indiana Gazette in distribution.
Eric enjoyed family holiday get-togethers, Sunday spaghetti dinners at Grandma Julie’s, but mostly spending time with his daughter, Macie, eating ice cream and cheesy bread sticks from Fox’s.
He liked darts, fishing and gambling.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Peggy and Dan Schirato; his sister, Tara Fraser and her husband, Ricky; his daughter, Macie Chierici; his grandmothers, Julia Chierici and LaRue Mamaw; his uncle, Jeff Chierici; his cousin, Fanci Chierici; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including Landon and Isla Fraser, Eloise and Camilla Sheaffer and Archer Heasley.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lee Rupert, officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric’s memory to the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, 1301 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065 or to Spirit Life, 170 Fr Martin Telenson Rd, Penn Run, Pa. 15765.
