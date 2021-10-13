Eric Scott Dixon, 56, of Mahaffey, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born April 20, 1965, to George and Gloria Dixon in Batavia, N.Y.
Eric was a 1983 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He then entered the Air Force, followed by the Army National Guard, where he retired from. After he left the Air Force, Eric started a new career working for the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institutions. He worked at Rockview State Prison, Quhannah Boot Camp and retired from SCI Pine Grove in Indiana as a sergeant. He enjoyed listening to music, target shooting, spending time in the outdoors, reading about World War II history and collecting and painting WWII miniatures. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Eric S. Dixon and Matthew L. Dixon, both of College Station, Texas; his parents, George and Gloria Dixon, DuBois; a sister, Erin Cramer and husband Chris, DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Randy Dixon.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home Inc., 831 Market St., Mahaffey. Burial will be private at Fort Indian Town Gap National Cemetery. To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.