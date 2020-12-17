In loving memory of Erica Lynn Wisor, 33, of Hamburg, N.J., formerly of Homer City, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Newton Medical Center in Newton, N.J.
She was born Oct. 6, 1987, at Latrobe Area Hospital and was the daughter of Richard Wisor and Carol (Krevel) Wisor.
Erica was a 2006 graduate of Homer-Center and received her bachelor’s degree from Edinboro University in 2010. Although Erica was a person with disabilities, she was very courageous and a fighter, always trying to help others despite her own physical limitations. She was an extremely independent individual and had a strong love for music and writing.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Carol Wisor, Homer City; her brother, Richard Wisor and wife Angela Wisor, and niece Tilia Wisor, all of Meadville. She is also survived by her significant other, Cam Sensale, Hamburg, N.J.; and her grandmother, Virginia Wisor, Homer City.
Erica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Marie Krevel; her grandfather, Lewis Wisor; and her niece, Calin Wisor.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her favorite camp that makes a difference in children and adults with disabilities and chronic illness. Send contributions to: The Woodlands, 134 Shenot Road, Wexford, PA 15090, in memory of Erica.
