In loving memory: Erica Lynn Wisor, 33, Hamburg, N.J., formerly of Homer City, unexpectedly passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J.
She was born Oct. 6, 1987, at Latrobe Area Hospital, a daughter of Richard Wisor and Carol (Krevel) Wisor.
Erica was a 2006 graduate of Homer-Center and received her bachelor’s degree in 2010 from Edinboro University. Although Erica was a person with disabilities, she was very courageous and a fighter, and always tried to help others despite her own physical limitations. She was an extremely independent individual and had a strong love for music and writing.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Carol Wisor, Homer City; her brother, Richard Wisor, wife Angela Wisor and niece Tilia Wisor, all of Meadville; her significant other, Cam Sensale, Hamburg, N.J.; and her grandmother, Virginia Wisor, Homer City.
Erica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Marie Krevel; her grandfather, Lewis Wisor; and her niece, Calin Wisor.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Erica may be made to her favorite camp that makes a difference in children and adults with disabilities and chronic illness: The Woodlands, 134 Shenot Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
