Demarcus Manning used a four-RBI day at the plate to lead Saegertown Post 205 to a 16-3 mercy-rule victory over Millcreek Post 773 in the opening round of Pool B play in the American Youth Legion Western Regional Tournament at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City on Friday.
Millcreek scored first on Evan Stranko’s single in the bottom of the first, but Saegertown followed with nine runs over the second and third innings.
Wyatt Burchill drove in a run and Manning plated two on singles in a four-run second. Manning brought home two more as part of a five-run third.
Millcreek scored two runs in the fifth inning on Stranko’s double and an error to Collin Swick’s grounder.
Saegertown added seven runs in the sixth inning on two hits — a two-run single by Everett Gardner and Luke Young’s two-run double — to enact the mercy rule.
Luke Young collected an RBI on a double and scored three runs, while Gardner drove in three runs on a hit and scored twice for Saegertown.
Millcreek matched Saegertown’s seven hits but committed four errors and struggled on the mound with three pitchers combining to issue 17 walks. Stranko had two RBIs on two hits, while Owen Chylinski singled twice and Owen McGrath doubled.
Blake Burchill led things off for Saegertown and earned the win. Blake Burchill tossed two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Calvin Hiltabidel took the loss, surrendering nine runs (four earned) on three hits and issuing nine walks in 22/3 innings of work.
Pool play continues over the weekend. Saegertown plays Penn-Trafford on Saturday afternoon before taking on S.W. Jack on Sunday. Millcreek plays S.W. Jack on Saturday morning and Penn-Trafford on Sunday.
EDINBORO 4, MURRYSVILLE 3: Charlie Salvo singled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth and Edinboro Post 439 held on for the win over Murrysville in the first game of Pool A play.
Tommy Verruggio’s groundout put Murrysville up 1-0 in the first, and Anthony Mitchell’s second-inning single made it 3-0.
Salvo settled in on the mound after coming in relief of Kellen Chelton and held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the way as Edinboro’s bats came to life.
Josh Caro singled home Lukas Kuffer to put Edinboro on the board in the fourth, and a walk to PJ Mitchell in the fifth made it 3-2 and set up Salvo’s two-run single for the lead.
Salvo went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and earned the win on the mound, striking out four and not allowing a run over five innings. Chelton doubled for Edinboro.
Tommy Verruggio stroked a double and Anthony Mitchell drove in two runs on a single for Murrysville.
Nico Fioravanti suffered the loss, giving up four runs on four hits and issuing three walks in 11/3 innings.
Edinboro faces Homer City Saturday night and Monroeville on Sunday. Murrysville takes on Monroeville Saturday afternoon before playing Homer City on Sunday evening to end pool play.
