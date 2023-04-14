Erla W. Seacrist, 93, of Indiana, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Effa Mae and John Duane Weaver; her husband, George; son Geoffrey; and sister Anne Coulter and brother-in-law Jim.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kenrich (Mike); niece Beth Ann Newton (Kyle); nephews Bob Coulter (Carol) and Franklin Coulter (Cathy); grandchildren Ryan Seacrist (Megan), Jessica Miller (Eric) and John Seacrist (Bre); great-grandchildren Mason and Maddox Miller, and Colby, Mia and George Seacrist; and daughter-in-law Maryann Seacrist.
Erla met the love of her life, George, at her alma mater, Indiana State Teachers College. Here, they had a great circle of lifelong friends who enjoyed many fine meals at Bruno’s in the wine cellar on alumni weekends with sorority sisters at the piano. Erla served as church hostess at Graystone Presbyterian and was active in many Circle Groups over the years. A faithful DAR member, she was a past regent and loved her DAR girlfriends.
Her flower garden was one of her other favorite passions and she was an excellent home cook. Loved by many, she will be missed.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at St. Andrew’s Village for their loving and attentive care, where she last resided.
Private family services will be held graveside at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.