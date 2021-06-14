Erma Louise (Cunkelman) Ashbaugh, 68, of Blairsville (Blacklick Township) passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service by Pastor Dan Cunkelman will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
A complete obituary will be published Tuesday in the Gazette. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.