Erma E. Buterbaugh-Stumpf went to be with her Lord and Savior from Communities at Indian Haven on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Erma was formerly a resident of the East Run area and Hillsdale.
Erma was born on Jan. 6, 1928. She was the daughter of George W. and Flora E. (Barger) Lansberry, of Kerr Addition.
In 1945, she married Robert A. Buterbaugh Sr., and their marriage spanned 58 years until his death. In 2005, Erma married George C. Stumpf, of Rossiter.
Erma cherished the residents of Hillsdale where she was employed by the United States Postal Service for 27 years. She first served as a clerk and was then commissioned as the community’s postmaster in 1974. During her tenure, she enjoyed the challenge and distinction of working in the post office when it was located on three corners of the town’s crossroads, which included the Webster residence, the Allison residence and the Country Convenience building.
Erma was a faithful member of Hillsdale Wesleyan Methodist Church where she worshiped among friends for many decades. She willingly served in several capacities including Women’s Missionary Society treasurer, Sunday school teacher and as a member of the church board.
After retirement, Erma enjoyed quilting, gardening, crafting, reading, completing word search puzzles, observing nature from her front porch and praying for family and friends. She especially loved visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving, generous, faithful lady who always gave her all to the Lord and to her family.
Erma will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debra Miller and husband Ron, and daughter-in-law, Betty J. Buterbaugh, all of the East Run area; grandchildren, Bree Hansen and husband Eric, and Bethany Soltesz and husband Andrew, all of the Pittsburgh area; Stephen Miller and wife Elena, of Virginia, and Kristin Keilman and husband Chad, of Ebensburg; and great-grandchildren, David, Barlynn and Emalese Hansen, Ava, Tyson and Jared Miller, LaighLa and Laikan Hopkins, and Chloe, Charlotte and Cecilia Keilman.
She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Robert Ogden, of Florida.
Erma was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; husband, George; sons, Robert A. Buterbaugh Jr. and William L. Buterbaugh; and siblings, Albert, Glenn and Grant Lansberry, Beatrice Kanouff and Frances Jordan, and two infant sisters.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the 3 p.m. funeral service at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, with Pastor Steve Kunselman officiating and special music and memories shared by Pastor Paul and Pam Duncan. Interment in East Mahoning Cemetery will be private.
