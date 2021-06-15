Erma L. Ashbaugh

Erma Louise (Cunkelman) Ashbaugh, 68, of Blairsville (Black Lick Township), passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Walter O. and Betty J. (Caylor) Cunkelman, she was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Indiana.
Erma graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1971.
She enjoyed traveling with family, baking, making jewelry and being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Edwin R. Ashbaugh, whom she married April 21, 1995; a daughter, Lucy Germuga (Bill), of O’Fallon, Ill.; a stepdaughter, Lori McCully (Greg), of Chicora; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Amber, Myles and Blake; and two sisters, Bertha Shindehite (James), of Homer City, and Betty J. Weir (Daniel), of Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas Robert Donaldson, in 1994; and three grandchildren, Melanie, Winnie and Julia.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Cunkelman officiating.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
