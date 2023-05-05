Erma Louise (Caylor) Conrad, 91, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Jelbert Caylor and Elizabeth (Eckman) Cook, she was born April 24, 1932, in Ringgold, Jefferson County.
Erma lived most of her life in Indiana and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She had retired from the state of Pennsylvania, where she had worked for many years at the Indiana branch of the unemployment office.
Erma was a volunteer at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Indiana Historical and Genealogical Society. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star 299, Order of Amaranth 123 and the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees.
Erma enjoyed meeting people and helping others — both in her job at the unemployment agency and in retirement volunteer positions. She had a wide range of friends and enjoyed traveling. Erma was very close with her family and spent many hours at the pool, doing crafts and puzzles and enjoying meals together. Her smile and warmth will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn L. Alexander and husband Paul, of Salida, Colo., and their daughter, Sarah Alexander; and a son, Charles K. Conrad and wife Tabatha, of Indiana, and their two children, Kate Conrad and Ally Conrad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Conrad; two brothers, Lee Caylor and wife Miriam and Lin Caylor and wife Kathern; and two sisters, Betty Cunkelman and husband Walter and Roxie Frye and husband Bill.
There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial gifts be sent to Indiana Healthcare Foundation, 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or the Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.
