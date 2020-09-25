Ernest E. Bingaman Jr., 77, of Cherry Tree, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Born Dec. 25, 1942, in Hooverhurst, he was the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Goss) Bingaman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger Bingaman.
Surviving are his wife, Shannon (Fishel) Bingaman; daughters Michele (Kevin) Hutton and Darla (Ken) Travis, both of Punxsutawney; sons Brett (Holly) Bingaman, Arcadia, Jason Bingaman and
Daran (Karlee) Bingaman, Rossiter; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the brother
of Delbert Bingaman, Punxsutawney; Carl Bingaman, Northern Cambria; Darl Bingaman, Arcadia; and Sharon Rhoades, Florida.
Honoring Ernest’s wishes, there will be no public viewing or services.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.