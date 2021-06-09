Ernest ‘Ernie’ L. Adamson

Ernest “Ernie” Leroy Adamson, 81, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, while at Beacon Ridge.
The son of Melvin M. “Shorty” and Maryellen (Wadding) Adamson, he was born March 30, 1940.
Ernie enjoyed woodworking, trucks and listening to country music.
Surviving are his son, Brian Adamson; Dolores Martell-Concanon (Ernie’s significant other) and her three daughters, Regina Concanon-Kerner, Bianca Concanon-Stewart and Maria Concanon; and his three grandchildren, Caleb Adamson, Isabella and Donovan Whitehair.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amanda Francisco; and brothers, Melvin and Richard Adamson.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.