Ernest Franklin Houck, 97, of Purchase Line, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of E. Ward and Hulda Elizabeth (Duck) Houck, he was born July 5, 1925, in Purchase Line.
A native of Purchase Line, Ernie’s grandfather, David Houck, founded the village where Ernie was a lifelong resident.
Ernie faithfully served his God, family and church. He was very involved with the East Mahoning Baptist Church in Purchase Line, where he served as deacon, trustee, janitor and youth fellowship leader over the years.
Ernie attended the Purchase Line Academy Grammar School for eight years and then the Green Township High School in Commodore. During Ernie’s sophomore year, he quit school to join the U.S. Army. He served in the Army from April 1944 until May 1946 during WW II with a tour of duty in the European Theater, and he earned the rank of Corporal.
On Nov. 23, 1946, he married Betty Jane Biss at Rev. Rex Brickell’s House in Hillsdale. They shared more than 66 years of marriage until her death on June 8, 2013.
In his younger years, Ernie was employed at the brickyard of Swank and Company in Clymer from 1943-44 and then as a coal miner from 1946-50 with CBC Coal Corp. in Commodore.
Following his military service, Ernie attended Vale Tech in Blairsville with the assistance of the GI Bill and graduated as an auto mechanic in 1951.
For 17 years, Ernie worked at Gaston Motors in Punxsutawney as a mechanic and service manager from 1952-69. In 1986, he retired from building tires at McCreary Tire and Rubber Company in Indiana after 17 years of employment.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, fixing cars, comparative shopping and going to the Two Lick Valley Senior Center in Clymer.
Ernie is survived by his daughter, Shirley Ann (Houck) Auden and husband Richard, of Laporte; his grandson, Joshua Richard Auden and wife Sabrina Lynn (Scott) Auden, of Brighton, Mich.; his two great-grandchildren, Alexander Joshua Auden and Arianna Lynn Auden, both of Brighton; and his sister, Edna Vitikas, of North Jackson, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.
Ernie’s family kindly requests that for the visitation and funeral service masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Thursday at the East Mahoning Baptist Church at 693 Sebring Road, Marion Center (near Purchase Line), with Pastor Scott Sauers as the officiant.
Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army. Interment will be at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ernie may be forwarded to the East Mahoning Baptist Church in c/o: Linda Laney, 486 Cabbage Road, Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
