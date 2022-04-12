Ernest J. Quick

Ernest John Quick, 81, of Clarksburg (Conemaugh Township), passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the home he built, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Wednesday, July 24, 1940, in Loyalhanna Township. He was the son of David and Mildred Shirley Quick.
He was a United States Army veteran who enlisted in the Army in 1957 and did his basic training at Fort Camp Mead in Maryland. He served in Germany until 1959. He loved to tell all his stories from the Army, especially the one when he got to play the guitar with Elvis Presley.
Before his retirement, he worked for Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg and retired from the Homer City Power Plant. He enjoyed playing his guitar, painting, wood crafting and taking his 1966 Coronet convertible to car shows.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen McMahon Quick, of Clarksburg; his children, Mark Quick, of Clarksburg, and Lisa Savage and her husband, Mike, of Clarksburg; his granddaughter, Hailey Savage, of Saltsburg (Ernie was going to be a great-grandpa in September); his sisters, Gloria Nagg and her husband, Chester “Chilo,” of Clarksburg, and Beverly Hamilton and her husband, Jim, of Avonmore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Quick; and a sister, Sheryl Quick Willis.
Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
