Ernest Robert Gazza

Ernest Robert “Bob” Gazza, 86, of Homer City, joined his wife, Betty Ann, in heaven on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Colonial Courtyard in Tyrone.
Bob was a son of Robert and Palmira (Bernieri) Gazza. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Tearing Run.
Bob married Elizabeth Ann “Betty Ann” Kuchar on June 28, 1958, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Graceton. They were married 62 years.
Bob graduated in 1953 from Homer City High School. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, and was employed for more than 40 years by John Merlo Inc. and Tito Beverages Ltd. in Homer City. He was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
When his children were young, he volunteered as a Little League baseball coach. Bob attended many of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a founding member of the Red Barn Sportsman Club and, along with Betty Ann, was a member of the Good Timers. Uncefunce, as he was affectionately known by his children and grandchildren, enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms and tending to his garden.
Bob is survived by his sons: Jim and his wife, Dena, State College; and Bill and his wife, Beth, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; his grandchildren: Elysse (Nick) Catino, of Arlington, Va.; Evan (Ashley) Gazza, of Spencerport, N.Y.; Joseph (Kristen) Gazza, of Mechanicsburg; and Jordan Gazza of Nashville.
He also will be sadly missed by his great-grandchildren: Zoe Grace Catino, of Arlington, Va.; Eva Amara Catino, of Arlington; Logan Joseph Gazza, of Mechanicsburg; Isabella Rose Gazza, of Spencerport; sister-in-law Elizabeth Kuchar; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann; son, Robert Joseph; brothers Marino and Louis and sisters Mary, Jean, Betty, Louise and Lucy; and his granddaughters, Eden Elizabeth Gazza and Libby Janelle Gazza.
The family thanks the staff of Colonial Courtyard and Grane Hospice Care for the excellent care they provided, and Bob’s neighbors and friends, who were always willing to lend a hand.
Due to COVID-19, a private Blessing Service for the immediate family will be held at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob’s name to Grane Hospice Care, Altoona, or The Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/).