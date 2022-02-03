Essie L. Hardrick, 97, of Blairsville, formerly of Detroit, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Lumpkin, Ga., the daughter of Henry Lee Thorton and Curlin (Porter) Thorton.
Essie worked for Grace Convalescent Home in Detroit, Grand Parent Foster Care Center and Christland Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit. She enjoyed playing bingo, helping others and helping out with all of the church affairs.
Survivors include her sons, Albert Hardrick, California; Ricky Hardrick and wife Constance, Kirk Hardrick, King Hardrick and wife Elaine, Keith Hardrick and Kenneth Hardrick, all of Detroit; daughters, Priscilla Hardrick, Blairsville, and Justina Hardrick, Greensburg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; and sister, Curly Harris.
The James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, is assisting the family with the final arrangements. Services and interment will be handled by the James Cole Funeral Home, Detroit.
Interment will be held in Elmwood Cemetery, Detroit.