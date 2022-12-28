Esther A. “Essie” (Matson) McChesney, 78, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Carl H. and Angeline (Cable) Matson, she was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Ligonier.
Essie was a graduate of Laurel Valley High School, Class of 1962, and furthered her education at Westmoreland County Community College. She was an LPN for many years at Latrobe Pediatric Associates and Torrance State Hospital.
Essie was a member of the Blairsville United Presbyterian Church.
She loved to work on the family farm, especially in her garden, and enjoyed exercising at “Curves” with her friends.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Leonard C. McChesney, whom she married on Sept. 8, 1963; two children, Angela J. (Brian) Comp, of Blairsville, and Clinton R. (Amy) McChesney, of Blairsville; six grandchildren, Brian (Keri) Comp, Jr., Emily (Craig) Emerson, Caelan R. McChesney, Caroline A. McChesney, Grace E. McChesney and Kathrynn R. McChesney; two great-granddaughters, Maeve and Lucy; one sister, Mary (Ray) Campbell, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Herbert and Charles Matson.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier.
