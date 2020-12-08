Esther Marie (Patterson) Long, 73, of Clymer, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
She was born in Alverda on Aug. 9, 1947. Esther was the daughter of Clayton and Birdie (Shearer) Patterson.
She is survived by four children, Rita Shields (Jeff), Tom Long (Kimmy), Blaine Long (Stacey) and Alan Long (Susie); brothers, Clayton “Pat” (Joaida), Bill and the late Juanita, Jim (Mildred) Patterson; 13 grandchildren: Sandra Shields (Joey), Sabrina Cramer (Cody), Jeff “Bud” Shields (Jenn), Sheila Hinton (Tim), Kenneth Long, Thomas Long, Maggie Long, Madison Long, Tiffany Wise (Chuck), Abigail Long, Brianna Long, Kaitlynn Long and Jaime Long; and nine great-grandchildren: Taylor, Wade, Emma, Farrah, Bryce, Kendall, CJ, Sydney and Brady.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Forrest Long; brothers Larry, Randy and John Patterson; infant siblings Gary and Sandra Patterson; and an infant great-grandson, James Detwiler.
All services will be private for the family. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Long family.
