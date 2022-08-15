Esther V. Gray

Esther V. (Nicholson) Gray, 89, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Fair Oaks Senior Living, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Daniel and Jean (Henbrotn) Nicholson, she was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Charleroi.
Mrs. Gray was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church, Blairsville, and the Pennsylvania State Employees Union.
She graduated from Clarion Limestone High School, Class of 1951, and from Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at Torrance State Hospital, retiring Dec. 28, 1985.
Mrs. Gray loved reading, cooking, baking, working with crafts, mainly crocheting, and being with family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of almost 67 years, Neil H. Gray, whom she married Sept. 27, 1955; a son, Charles D. Gray (Sharene), of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Alexandra Barry and Hannah Gray; and a great-grandson, Elliot Barry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Pauline Hindman, Catherine Cummings and Violet Love.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
