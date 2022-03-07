Ethel 'Dolly' I. Stephens-Helman

Ethel “Dolly” Inez Stephens-Helman, 98, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. We have lost the matriarch of our family!
The daughter of Nestor Downey and Salome Elizabeth (Roser) Stephens, she was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Penn Run.
Dolly was a member of First Christian Church, Indiana. She was an avid baker and cook. Dolly enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, gardening, canning, dancing and crocheting. She started up the first Indiana County Humane Society and ran it for 17 years, and she was a cook at the Indiana County Child Daycare Center for several years, which she retired from. She enjoyed margaritas while laughing with her family and friends. Dolly will be remembered for her fun, loving sense of humor and her never-ending kindness to animals.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Helman-Blatt, Bonita Marie Stephens-Fry and her husband Joe, Del Helman and his significant other George McMillen, Deb Helman and her significant other, Maudy Bommell, and Ken Helman and his wife Cinda; siblings, Irene Stephens-Pegram, Allen J. (Kathy) Stephens and Rita A. Stephens; grandchildren, Chuck (Wendy) Helman and their daughter Kassidy, Michel (Bill) Nichie and their children Gabrielle and Zackary, Christopher (Joy) Fry, Douglas(Diana) Fry, Amy (Eric) Mousser and Grace; daughter-in-law, Brenda Helman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry A. Helman; son, Edward C. Helman; grandson, Casey Helman; siblings, Paul R. Stephens, Carl N. Stephens, Charles Fry-Stephens, Margaret (Curley) Stephens-Steele, Zula Louise Stephens, Norma (Earl) Stephens-Wolff; and a son-in-law, John M Blatt.
As per Dolly’s wishes, there will be no public services. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She would say “in memory of me, gather your family and friends; have a margarita and a cigarette and share a laugh.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dolly’s honor to either Four Footed Friends or Indiana County Humane Society.
Dolly’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Senior Life for their wonderful care and compassion. They are truly angels!