Ethel J. Henderson, 94, of Indiana, formerly of Creekside, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of Daniel S. and Nora (McGee) Yeomans, Ethel was born April 28, 1928, in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Ethel was a 1948 graduate of Indiana High School and a member of Elderton United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Washington Township. Ethel was a homemaker and, for a few years, worked in housekeeping at Indiana Hospital. She will be remembered as a generous woman who enjoyed taking care of the farm animals, quilting, puzzles and needlepoint. Ethel loved photos, whether she was taking a picture or having her picture taken.
She is survived by two nephews, Daniel Fleming and wife Michelle, and David Fleming and wife Karen; a niece, Cindy Patchin and husband Carl; and numerous other loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Berton L. Henderson; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Edward Fleming.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Drew Gordon officiating. Interment will be in Elderton District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Activities Department at St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton, PA 16023.
