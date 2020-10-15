Ethel Marie Madison Rohrer, 101, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Brookview of Mennohaven, Chambersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward Max Rohrer.
She is survived by her only child, M. Susan Rohrer, of Fayetteville.
Ethel was born on Jan. 22, 1919, in Clymer, the daughter of Susanna (Korman) and John Madison. She was the middle child in a close-knit family and was preceded in death by her siblings, Regina Stoyek, William Madison, Edward Madison and Gerald Madison. She was a 1937 graduate of Clymer High School in Clymer. In 1939, Ethel left Clymer to move to “the big city” of Bethesda, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C. She worked as a house maid, took secretarial classes at Strayer Business School and was hired as a C&P Telephone operator and supervisor. When her daughter was born, she became a devoted stay-at-home mom.
Ethel and her husband spent many years in retirement on Lake Gaston, Littleton, N.C. Their lake neighbors welcomed them warmly, and these friendships remained throughout Ethel and Edward’s lives. Upon her husband’s death, Ethel resided with her daughter for several years in Fayetteville.
Ethel enjoyed visiting many states in the U.S., reading, working jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo and entertaining family and friends.
At the nursing home, she was a fan favorite with the staff. Known for her singing of many “old time” songs, she was always ready to honor a request. Though her memory faded, Ethel’s loving heart, good manners, sense of humor and appreciation for those assisting her remained strong.
A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Md.
