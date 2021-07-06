Ethel V. Bailey, 84, of New Florence, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
Born Nov. 23, 1936, in Blacklick, she was the daughter of Larry and Vernie (Howard) Duncan, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bailey Jr.; grandsons, James Foster and Hunter Figard; and siblings, Clarence Duncan, Lillie Duncan, Pearl Stitt, Velma Deemer, Leroy Duncan, Nora Krouse, Arthur E. Duncan and Arthur Leroy Duncan.
She is survived by her children, Larry Bailey and wife Patricia, Johnstown; Joseph Bailey and wife Wendy, Sykesville, Md.; Cindy Foster and husband Samuel, Clyde; and Karen Barlak and husband Chuck, New Florence; grandchildren, Justin Foster and wife Danielle, Parma, Ohio; Larissa Krell and husband Bruce, Hummelstown; Lucas Bailey and fiancée Haylee Anders, York; and Charles Bailey, Sykesville; great-granddaughters, Mya Jolene and soon-to-be-born, Bailey Marie; and sisters, Sally Buzzinotti and husband James, Blacklick, and Mary Ellen Miller, Blacklick.
Ethel was a wonderful cook and baker who also enjoyed her flower garden and going to church. She took care of her family, especially her husband and would be “Dr. Bailey” in taking care of the scrapes and bruises of all the neighborhood children. Ethel was also well known as a prankster.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday with Pastor Joseph Walls officiating. Interment will be in Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.alzheimers.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfu neralhomes.com.