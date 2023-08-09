Ethel (Vasiloff) Houllion, 93, of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Lyndora, to Kristo and Caroline (Frketich) Vasiloff.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with Father Richard N. Owens, OFM, CAP, as celebrant. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Lyndora.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
