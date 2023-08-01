Ethel (Vasiloff) Houllion, 93, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
She was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Lyndora, to Kristo and Caroline (Frketich) Vasiloff.
She was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Altar Rosary Society. In her youth, she was a member of the Lyndora Volunteer Fireman’s Drum and Bugle Corp. In her free time, Ethel enjoyed playing weekly bingo at the Indiana Elks, crocheting, knitting, sewing and, most importantly, spending time with her family.
Ethel is survived by her children, Bernadette (Peter) Alexandratos, of McKees Rocks; son David (Deidre) Houllion, of Shelocta; daughter Lynn (Murray) Metzger, of Indiana; daughter Celeste Houllion, of Wyomissing; son Marlowe (Rita) Houllion, of Worthington; and daughter Melissa (Scott) Bair, of Indiana; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as one sister, Barbara Mesher, of Pittsburgh.
Besides her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by an infant son, Marlowe F.; grandson Cannan Fedder; brothers John and Michael Vasiloff; and sisters Anne Furka and Marie Olah.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with Father Richard N. Owens, OFM, CAP, as celebrant.
Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Lyndora.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
