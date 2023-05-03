Eugene G. Williams Jr., 69, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Eugene G. and Phyllis (Keat) Williams Sr., he was born Feb. 27, 1954.
Eugene was a graduate of State College High School and Penn State University. During his life, he was employed as a coal miner and member of the UMWA, an electrical technician, a steel worker for Timken Steel in Latrobe and an instrument tech at Keystone Power Plant.
Eugene enjoyed cycling with his wife and working in the yard, and was very tech savvy.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Lori (Tost) Williams, whom he wed Feb. 14, 2003; children Holly (Adam) Paris, Tualatin, Ore.; Madison (Lewis) Smith, Indiana; and Matthew (Brynne) Galonis, Indiana; grandchildren Meline and Jacques Paris, Aria, Adalynn, and Elizabeth Smith; sister Flora Mariynak, Florida, and his cat, Zoey.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
