Eugene J. Morris

Rev. Eugene James Morris, 94, of Indiana, died Friday, April 8, 2022, while staying with his family in Las Vegas, Nev.
Born in Kilmarnock, Va., on Nov. 13, 1927, he was a son of William Riley Morris and Nettie Pearl (Whay) Morris. On Sept. 13, 2019, he was widowed from his wife of 58 years, Darlh Lee (Cornell) Morris.
The Rev. Morris attended and/or graduated from Eastern Pilgrim College, Allentown; God’s Bible College, Cincinnati, Ohio; IUP; and Glassboro State Teachers College, Glassboro, N.J.
He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
The Rev. Morris became a member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection in 1962 and was ordained in 1964. He and his wife founded/started the Indiana Wesleyan School in Dixonville in 1962. He served as pastor at six churches in the conference, located in Arcadia, Mentcle, Zanesville, Sarver, Pleasant View and Tarentum. He also served as the president of Northwest Indian Bible in Alberton, Mont.
At the time of his passing, the Rev. Morris was a member of Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He is survived by his two sons: David Eugene Morris and wife Shelley, of Missoula, Mont., and Daniel William Morris and wife Liza, of Las Vegas, Nev. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Justin Morris and wife Rebecca, Garrett N. Morris, Kegan L. Morris, Hannah F. Morris and Joshua E. Morris.
In addition to his wife and parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his siblings: William Morris, Lucy Sady, Doris Bassett, Wesley Morris and Hazel Carabine.
Visitation will begin Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of his funeral service, at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1201 Church St., Indiana. Pastor Benjamin Blowers will officiate. Burial will be held at Zion Cemetery in Sandy Lake.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana is assisting with the service arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.rbfh.net.