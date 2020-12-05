Eugene Milton Weimer, 85, of Homer City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of James Weimer and Elizabeth (Friedline) Weimer, born in Tunnelton on Aug. 6, 1935.
Eugene was passionate about the Appalachian Wagon Train, attended all the county fairs and loved showing his Percheron horses.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Terry King, of Homer City; Linda Murphy, of Saltsburg; and Dennis Marshall (Ike), of Saltsburg; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret “Sally” (Lisenbigler) Weimer, who died in 2002; brothers, William Weimer, John Weimer, Robert Weimer, Richard Weimer and James Weimer; a sister, Catherine Fink; a stepdaughter, Patty Kelly; and a great-grandson, JJ Marsh.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.