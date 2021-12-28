Eugene R. Kowaleski, 90, of Hollidaysburg, was reunited with family, friends and the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Haida Healthcare.
He was born Dec 1, 1931, in Macanaqua, son of Frank and Stephanie (Yadock) Kowaleski, who preceded him in death. He married Joan M. Neil, who preceded him in death in 2021.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Kowaleski and wife, Sandra; four grandchildren: Edward and wife, Abigail, Christine, Alexandra and Scott Loop; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Wyatt; and a son-in-law, Dennis Loop.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Loop; two brothers: Edward and Edmund; a sister, Ellinore Larson; and a sister-in-law, Mary Anne Neil. Eugene graduated from high school in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy as an honor guard in Washington, D.C. Eugene enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1953 and retired as the Criminal Investigation Unit Supervisor in 1982. In 1983, he worked for the Blair County Court House as an investigator. Eugene was a member of the F.O.P and the State Troopers Association.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg.