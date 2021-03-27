Dr. Eugene F. Thibadeau, 87, professor emeritus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
Dr. Thibadeau, who served as department head of Foundations of Education, taught 40 years at IUP.
Thibadeau was originally from New York City, a son of Lillian and Eugene S. Thibadeau. His father was a deputy chief inspector with the New York Police Department, Emergency Service Division. One of Gene’s childhood memories was of his father being given a deputy chief’s funeral with New York’s finest lined up two deep along the funeral route. Unable to attend college full time, a determined Eugene worked several jobs, including junior civil engineer for the N.Y. Department of Water, while attending night classes at City College School of Technology and New York University.
He participated in ROTC at City College. He earned his first degree in 1959, a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and philosophy. With that, he procured a position with Autonetics, a military arms manufacturer in Downey, Calif. He served as an instructor on the N7A military guidance system, deemed vital to the Vietnam war effort. Following that experience, he returned to NYU to pursue a master’s degree. Seeking employment during the post-Russian Sputnik era, he found that our country was desperate for mathematics teachers. Consequently, although he hadn’t yet earned a teaching degree, he was granted a five-year emergency certificate. Over the next 11 years, while taking night classes, he taught several levels of mathematics to grades seven through 12 for two school districts on Long Island. During that time, he earned two master’s degrees, one in philosophy and a second in mathematics education.
Seeking to further his career in academics, in 1970 he accepted a teaching position at IUP as an associate professor of philosophy in the Foundations of Education Department. He attained full professorship in 1975. While teaching at IUP, Eugene continued classes at NYU and earned his Ph.D. in philosophy in 1973. He completed post-doctoral seminars at the University of Pittsburgh, West Virginia University and Duquesne University. Eugene held four professional certifications: Permanent Secondary Mathematics Teacher, Permanent Secondary Supervisor, Permanent Instructional Supervisor and Permanent Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.
Thibadeau published 29 articles in professional journals; was editor of Focus on Learning, a journal examining educational movements; and published three textbooks, including “Opening Education in Theory and Practice.” Throughout his teaching career, Eugene conducted 131 presentations at local, regional, state, national and international conferences. His classes at IUP grew to such proportions that he found it necessary to deliver lectures in the university auditorium. During his tenure at IUP, Thibadeau combined his love of intellectual pursuit with his love of travel by teaching and lecturing at other universities. In 1978-79, he was a Fulbright Senior Lecturer at Tomas Polytechnic in Pecs, Hungary. During summers from 1974 to 1984, he was a visiting professor of education in the Department of Administration and Policy Studies at Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., and at New York University.
As part of IUP’s search for a consortium institution with an international university, Eugene volunteered to live and teach in China in 1988. Over the course of a year, he taught at Shanghai Teachers University and lectured at Jeao Tong University and Shanghai International Studies University. He returned in fall 2000 to teach for a semester at Fudan University in Shanghai. China was his favorite international teaching experience.
Eugene also taught for a year in Pecs, Hungary, at Janus Pannonius University as a Fulbright Senior Scholar in 1990. He spent a few months living in Denmark and Germany. He loved meeting new people and always made friends wherever he went. In 2009, Eugene was awarded professor emeritus status by the IUP Senate Academic Committee.
He also produced and directed 127 television shows for WIUP-TV from 1983 to 1988. He conducted live interviews without rehearsals with people from the Indiana area concerning their expertise and concerns on various social issues. There were two series of shows. The first was “Indiana Today,” and the second series was “In Our Neighborhood.”
In his “spare time,” Eugene was asked to join the Indiana Players theater group, sponsored by IUP’s School of Fine Arts. In 1985, Gene made his acting debut in Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.” Following that success, he joined the cast of actors in a second Neil Simon play, “Plaza Suite.”
Teaching various aspects of philosophy and mentoring college students developed into the most rewarding of careers for Dr. Thibadeau. “Tibby’s” sense of humor served him well, in and out of the classroom. Those whose lives he touched will remember this unique man.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by two sisters, Muriel and Virginia.
He is survived by a sister, Carol, of Bridgewater, N.J., and an adopted daughter, Christine, of Creekside.
All funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.