Eugenia “Gene” Mae (Howard) Erb, 96, of Blairsville, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Bethlen Homes in Ligonier.
She was the daughter of Harold T. and Genieve (Porter) Howard. She was born in Monessen on Jan. 19, 1924.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, but mainly she loved to spend time with her family.
Gene is survived by her children, Donna J. Erb, of Cleveland, Ohio, Linda L. Elliott, of Blairsville, Charles R. Erb (Sandra), of New Alexandria, Peggy L. Ehman (Ted), of Blairsville, and Penny M. Horrell (Steve), of Blairsville; a sister, Elizabeth Huge, of Lorraine, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Erb, who died in 2010; brothers, George Howard and Harold Howard; and sisters, Pat Wolford and Marguerite Howard.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairs-ville.
