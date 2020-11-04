Eunice G. Millen

Eunice Genevieve Millen, of Tullahoma, Tenn., passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at NHC Healthcare at the age of 88.
Mrs. Millen was born in Indiana to Raymond and Caroline Moore Walker.
Eunice attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was a charter member of the Gamma Xi chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, served as both president and vice president of the IUP Panhellenic Council and received her B.S. degree in elementary education. She then received an M.E. degree in curriculum and instruction with a certification in reading.
Mrs. Millen dedicated her life to education, teaching for 16 years in the Palm Beach County school system as an elementary education and reading specialist, and in Hillsboro, Tenn., for 18 years where she served as a Title I reading specialist before her retirement in 1996.
She was also a dedicated member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, where she served as the secretary of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League for 10 years. She enjoyed working with children, cooking, antiques, visiting historic sites and writing poetry, but above all else, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Millen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Millen; one sister, Lucille Walker; and one daughter-in-law, Debra Millen.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond “Boomer” Millen and Richard Millen and his wife Kathy; two grandsons, Ryan Millen and his wife, Shannon, and Royce Millen and his wife, Lisa; and two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Ryder.
A private family service will take place today with the Rev. Marty Nutter officiating.
For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Eunice’s memory be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.