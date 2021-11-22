Eva G. Walker

Eva Gayle (Borland) Walker, 96, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The daughter of Noble and Ila Blanche (Stephens) Murdick, she was born April 26, 1925, in Penn Run.
Eva went to Keith School and graduated from Indiana High School. She earned her R.N. degree from Indiana Hospital Nursing School.
Eva was a member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church. She was employed many years as a nurse for Season All Industries in Indiana. Eva was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1989 and also a member of the Indiana Hospital Nursing Alumni and NARFE.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Sheldon; stepson, Robert S. Walker and wife Rosemary; daughter-in-law, Julie Borland; grandchildren, retired Maj. Sean Borland and wife Sheila, Sallie Hernandez and husband Cristian, Jackie Walker, Rob Walker and wife, Grace, Nick Jackson and Scott Jackson and wife, Barb; nephew, Robert A. Murdick and wife, Cathy; and eight great-grandchildren.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas Borland; second husband, Robert “Cracker” Walker; a son, retired Maj. Michael Borland; brother, Robert A. Murdick and wife, Kay; and stepdaughter, Carol (Walker) Jackson.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church or Indiana County Humane Society.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.