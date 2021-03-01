Eva Joann Savage, 92, of Indiana, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Consalvo and Anna (Panzera) Massioni, she was born March 3, 1928, in McClellandtown.
During Eva’s life she was employed by Sears and Montgomery Ward department stores. She was a beloved member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses where, for 33 years, she volunteered 70 hours per month to teach Bible education.
Eva will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen Hartman and Joni (Jeffery) Kennedy; grandsons, Jason (Jamie) Hartman, and Kirk Beems and his family; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Summer and Troy Hartman, everyone from Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Eva in death were her parents; husband, John; daughter, Kathleen; sisters, Octavia, Rose, Lena, Josephine, Ellen and Annie; stepbrothers, Lawrence and Robert; and a beloved son-in-law, Ron Hartman.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.