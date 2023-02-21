Eva June (Lockard) Rabickow, 94, of Spring Church, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 28, 1928, in North Apollo, she was a daughter of Alfred M. Lockard and Marie Caroline (Anderson) Lockard.
Eva June was a self-employed dairy farmer in Apollo for 55 years, and was a member of Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning; was a self-taught guitar player; and liked working on crossword puzzles and plastic canvas creations. Eva June most loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Rabickow Jr., who passed away June 17, 2003; two infant sons; sisters Esther Aikins and Edna Ditty; and her brothers Clair, Clyde, Melvin and Raymond Lockard.
Eva June is survived by her children Ronald L. (Robin) Rabickow, of Parks Township, Gary A. (Debbie) Rabickow, of Kiski Township, Barbara (David Graham) Ploskunak, of Homer City, and Robert G. Rabickow, of Indiana; grandchildren Ronald L. Rabickow Jr., Margaret J. (Daniel) Arce, Daniela (James) Feldhausen, Gregory A. (Danielle Dubyak) Rabickow, Kenneth G. (Erika) Rabickow, Joseph A. Ploskunak Jr., Shawn Ploskunak and Belinda M. (Robert) Kerber; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way!); sister LaRue Householder, of Spring Church; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Branden Robertson officiating. Entombment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Eva June’s memory.
