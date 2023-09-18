Eva Louise Bloom, 99, of Seward, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at her farm.
Born Feb. 17, 1924, in New Florence, she was the daughter of Walter and Osceola (Coy) Carney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dale Bloom, in 2009; and nine brothers and sisters.
Eva is survived by her loving son, Rodney Bloom, married to the former Darice (Burkley), of Seward; three grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and five great-great-grandchildren who knew her as “Mama Weez.”
Louise was a member of Seward Methodist Church. She, along with her late husband, were owners of the Oak Hill Farm, Seward.
Louise was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings and get-togethers, often cooking large meals for everyone. In her 80s, she was still baking pies for church members in need.
Louise will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward, with the Rev. Ruth Moore and the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722.
