Eva M. (Spade) Cornman, 74, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept.r 27, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Avonmore, the daughter of the late Lloyd Spade and Thelma Ann (Kline) Spade. Eva retired from Kiski Prep School as a dietary supervisor.
Eva was of the Pentecostal faith.
She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Raymond M. Cornman, of Clarksburg; son John Forte and wife Tracy, of Leechburg; daughter Tracy Macinerey, of Cranberry Township.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sisters Ruth Miller, of Indiana, and Jean Amburst, of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Foster and Lloyd Spade.
In keeping with Eva’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
