Evelyn A. White, 80, of Cherry Tree, died Sunday, Nov. 15, in Front Royal, Va., surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Glen Campbell.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Alice G. White; her husband, Merle H. White; and son, Bernard (Bernie) D. Winebark Jr.
Evelyn attended Punxsutawney High School. She was a talented artist who loved the West, which most of her art reflected. She loved traveling to the Rockies and traveled there numerous times with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Rocky) Sprow, Bedford, and Kristin (David) Denton, Front Royal, Va.; four granddaughters, Mandy Golec, Denver, Colo.; Heather (Travis) Browning, Punxsutawney; Ioana Brumett and Lettie Denton, both of Front Royal, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Kamm and Khloe Browning, Punxsutawney, and Kolton Brumett Front Royal, Va.; four siblings, James White, Punxsutawney; Charles (Candace) White, Montana; Jeaneen White, Cherry Tree; and Susan (Bill) Pearce, Winchester, Va.; two nieces, Summer (Chuck) Alexander, Richmond, Va., and Heather (Brett) Lebo, Berryville, Va.; and two nephews, Dusten White and Corey White, both of Cherry Tree.
A private graveside service for her family will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Rossiter.