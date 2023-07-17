Evelyn (Andreolli) Mindo, 98, formerly of Indiana, died peacefully Friday, July 14, 2023, while residing at Beechwood Court Personal Care Home in Uniontown.
Born Nov. 20, 1924, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Louis and Mary (Schelfe) Andreolli. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Anthony (Tony) Mindo, who died April 11, 2011.
Evelyn graduated from Homer City High School and later graduated from the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Indiana Hospital, United Cerebral Palsy of Western PA, at Dr. Capizzi’s medical practice and at Indiana County Head Start.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Bernard’s.
She enjoyed playing bridge. She spent many years volunteering at St. Bernard’s. Evelyn loved being with her family members.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ball (Charles), of St. Augustine, Fla., and Dr. Denise DeHaas (Richard), of Hopwood. She is survived by five grandchildren: Laura Ball Kennedy (Justin), Dr. Marisa Ball Isaac (Neal), Stephen Ball, Adrienne DeHaas and Corey DeHaas (Natalie); and 11 great-grandchildren also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband as well as her siblings: Louis Andreolli, Santina Andreolli, Victor Andreolli, Irene Cloud, Gloria Tarolli and Mary Jeffrey.
Friends will be received at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church in Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Father Paul Dressler, OFM Cap., as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Amedysis Hospice, particularly to Torra, Maranda and Crystal, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the Amedysis Foundation, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
