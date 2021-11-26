Evelyn F. McCroskey

Evelyn Faye McCroskey, 79, of Shelocta, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Indian Haven Nursing Center.
Born March 28, 1942, in Cambridge, Md., she was a daughter of the late Leland and Vera (Hindman) Abbott.
Faye put herself through Indiana Teacher’s College (IUP) where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She went on to teach English for the Indiana and Kittanning School Districts. She also worked for Children & Youth Services as a licensed case worker. She was a faithful member of Creekside Presbyterian Church, an avid historian and Civil War era buff. It has been said that Faye knew everything there is to know about Gettysburg; once she even had to correct the tour guide. Faye enjoyed many hobbies to include singing and doing needlepoint, however there was nothing more important to her than her family and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Herbert J. McCroskey; eight children, Sherri (Jim) Watkins, of Shelocta, Michael Louttit, of Creekside, Jennifer (Bruno) Sandolfini, of Homer City, Steven (Heidi) Louttit, of New Kensington, Christopher (Linda) Louttit, of Creekside, Christine Myers, Herbert (Patty) McCroskey and David McCroskey, all of Pittsburgh; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Livengood; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Dodson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Nancy Lightcap will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
If moved to do so, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Faye’s honor to the Gettysburg National Park at www.gettysburgfoundation.org.
