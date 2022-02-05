Evelyn H. Kopas

Evelyn Helene Kopas, 91, of Rossiter, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 9, 1930, the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Dubensky) Kolson.
On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Lawrence Michael Kopas, who survives.
Evelyn was a member and a Eucharistic Minister of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rossiter.
She a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and housewife. She will be remembered for her passion for cooking, keeping an immaculate house, her love of polka music and dancing, and watching game shows on television.
Attending family birthday parties was one of her favorite things to do, and she enjoyed having Sunday dinners for her family. She loved God and prayed faithfully for hours each day.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lawrence Kopas, of Rossiter; six children, Michele Pifer and her husband Alan, of Punxsutawney; Laurie Loughry and her husband John, of Rochester Mills; Michael Kopas and his wife Kim, of Punxsutawney; Christopher Kopas and his wife Dina, of Punxsutawney; Matthew Kopas and his wife Cherie, of Punxsutawney; and Ann Deibert and her husband Paul, of Pittsburgh; 17 grandchildren, Brandi (Chase) Defelice, Paige (Lance) Thompson, Hailee (Luke) Fillhart, Morgan (Andrew) Divelbiss, Kolby (Nilsa) Mumau, Courtney (Jordan) Humphrey, Dane Kopas, Brittney Kopas, Danikka Kopas, Braydn (Parris) Kopas, Skylyn Kopas, Keanan (Sarah) Kopas, Eastyn Kopas, Samuel Deibert, Eli Deibert, Max Deibert and Nate Deibert; 17 great-grandchildren, Jack and Henry Janocha, Illari Mumau-Zuashabar, Carter, Averie, Kenlie, Parker, Cooper, Elerie, Adalie, Annelie and Micah Defelice, Paityn, Rohwyn, Tallyn Thompson, Krew and Kade Fillhart; two brothers, Thomas (Janet) Kolson, of Darlington, and Ted (Sandy) Kolson, of Punxsutawney; and three sisters, Mickey (Patsi) Mesoraco, of Delancey, Joan (Ron) Kriser, of Delancey, and Jean (Ted) Koromaus, of Holidaysburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at The Church of Resurrection in Rossiter, with Father Jim Morley as celebrant.
Interment will follow at The Church of Resurrection Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s memory to The Church of the Resurrection.
Online condolences can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.