Evelyn J. (Boddorf) Anderson, 87, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
She was born in 1933 in Timblin to Norman Laird and Elsie Stella Geist Boddorf.
Evelyn was a 1954 graduate of Indiana School of Nursing and began her career as a registered nurse at Punxsutawney Hospital. She worked at Indiana Hospital until her children were born, and finished her career at St. Andrew’s Village.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Crete United Presbyterian Church, the Clara Henderson Missionary Society and the church choir. She was also a member of the Nurses Association Alumni.
She was a great cook, loved reading and family visits, and had a passion for chocolate.
She is survived by two daughters: Terry Anderson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Debbie Hisiro and husband Carl, of Harrisburg; two sons: Brad Anderson and wife Anna, of Mt. Joy, and Mike Anderson and wife Vonnie, of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and -nieces.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 62 years, Raymond “Mutt” Anderson; her parents; and two brothers, Laird Boddorf and Charles “Chuck” Boddorf.
Visitation will be held at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Katie Ward Stear. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950; to Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or AseraCare Hospice, 100 CTC Drive, Suite 110, Johnstown, PA 15904.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Because of a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time, there may be a waiting period before entering.