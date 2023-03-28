Evelyn J. Wyne, 87, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of John E. and Evelyn N. Price Sr., she was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Buffington Township.
Evelyn was married to Charles G. Wyne Sr. and lived her entire life in Indiana County. Evelyn was dedicated to helping others, and through her employment, she was able to touch many lives. She was a nurse’s aide at Indiana Hospital in the 1970s and later with the Presbyterian Home and Green Oakes Nursing Home. Evelyn also provided private duty care to several individuals.
She was the past president of Heilwood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, auditor of Pine Township in the 1980s and was coordinator of the local food bank until her health prevented her from fulfilling the duties.
She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two brothers, John Price Jr., of Indiana, and Perry Price (Paula), of Coral; six sisters, Maryann Pointier, of New Jersey; Ruth Price, of Indiana; Elizabeth Kitzmiller (James), of Blairsville; Dorothy Riddle, of Indiana; Florence Shirley (James), of Littletown; and Virginia Brendlinger, of Clymer; six children: Larry and David, of Clymer; Kenneth, of Shelocta; John (Kathy), of Rochester Mills; Anna, of Delmont; and Evelyn (Larry), of Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Gracie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Wyne Sr.; son Charles G. Wyne Jr.; brothers Frank and George Price; sister Clara Belle Lydic; and parents John Sr. and Evelyn Price.
Visitation and services will be for the family only.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Wyne family.
Interment will be at Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.