Evelyn Krisko, 94, of Roebuck, S.C., formerly of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
The daughter of Eric and Ester Jacobson, she was born July 11, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Evelyn enjoyed attending church and was a faithful woman. In her spare time, she liked to bake. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Topick, and her husband, Stanley; great-granddaughter, Samantha Topick; great-great-granddaughter, Alexia Johnson; and a daughter-in-law, Rose Krisko, all of South Carolina.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas Krisko; and two sons, Raymond and Nicholas Krisko.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday at 10 a.m. in the St. Bernard Cemetery.