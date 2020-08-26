Evo J. ‘Butch’ Prenni Jr.

Evo “Butch” (Moo) James Prenni Jr., 75, of Nowrytown (Conemaugh Township), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sunday, July 8, 1945, in Edri, the son of Evo S. (Sr.) and Frances E. Collela Prenni.
He was member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent. Before his retirement, he was employed by Akers National Roll in Avonmore, and prior to that as a coal miner at the Canterbury Coal Mines. Evo was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, playing cards and the bocce games at the Hog Roasts. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was a member of the Nowrytown Sportsman’s Club, American Legion Post 57 in Saltsburg and VFW Post 7901 in Avonmore.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Christine J. Battistelli Prenni; five daughters: Teresa Bachy and her husband, Greg, of Clune; Joann Stibrik and her husband, John, of Commodore; Darlene Cornman, of Saltsburg; Mary Snyder and her husband, Tom, of Homer City; and Anna Bodnar and her husband, Johnny, of Elders Ridge; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Frances “Betty” Boston, of Indiana; three brothers, Lewis Prenni and his wife, Clara, of Saltsburg; James Prenni, of Saltsburg; and Lawrence “Luke” Prenni, of Salina; and a brother-in-law, Edward Shaffer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Prenni, and a sister, Bonnie Shaffer.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with the Rev. Matthew J. Morelli officiating.
Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the PA State Department of Health, a mask is required at the viewing. Interment will be held at Ridgeview Cemetery in Elders Ridge.
To view and send online condolences visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.