F. Elaine (Pierce) Reigle, 83, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana.
The daughter of Albert S. and Florence L. (Dunmire) Pierce, she was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Blairsville.
Mrs. Reigle was a homemaker and a member of Hilltop Baptist Church, Blairsville.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, James W. Reigle, whom she married Dec. 25, 1957; two sons, Kenneth J. Reigle (Cynthia), of Blairsville, and David W. Reigle, of Tarentum; two daughters, April Jean Reigle, of Blairsville, and Colleen L. Brubaker, of Blairsville; a granddaughter, Tabitha Brubaker, of Monroeville; a brother, Larry Pierce (Karen), of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and a sister, Charlotte Lichtenfels, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gus Pierce; a brother-in-law, Ralph Lichtenfels; and a nephew, Wayne Lichtenfels.
A private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Clyde.
The family would like to thank the care staff, past and present, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home and also Dr. LaMantia, Dr. Klain and the VNA Hospice, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made Hilltop Baptist Church, 35 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.