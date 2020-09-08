Faith E. Kosmack

Faith Erin (Schneider) Kosmack, 45, won her battle against breast cancer and is in Heaven cancer free. She passed onto the next life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at IRMC.
Faith was born on Sept. 29, 1974, in Pittsburgh.
Faith grew up in North Huntingdon and graduated from Norwin High School in 1992. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Seton Hill University, Greensburg, in 1999 and then graduated from Seton Hill University in 2006 with a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy.
In May of 2013, she started working at Torrance State Hospital SRTP. Faith loved her job and her co-workers. She was excited to go to work every day and had a passion to help individuals with mental health issues.
Faith is survived by her husband, Joe. They were married April 17, 2004. The two were completely in love and from that love came the two most important people in Faith’s life, her two children, Molly Irene and Joseph Christian Kosmack. Being a loving mother was Faith’s passion. Everything she did was for her children. They were her pride and joy and her world.
Faith is also survived by her three loving sisters, Tammy and husband, Ron Gribbin, North Huntingdon; Robin Schneider, White Oak; and her best friend Lori (Sissy) and husband, Ronald Gallagher, Jamestown. Her best friend and sister, Lori, was by her side all the time. She accompanied Faith to all her doctor appointments and was her rock her entire life. The two shared a beautiful bond of love that will last for eternity.
She is also survived by her two stepsisters, Sharon and husband Carl Yoder, Holsopple, and Janice and husband, Kurt Lyle, Warren.
Faith was preceded in death by her father, Christian Schneider; her mother, LaVerne Little; and her stepfather, Paul Little. Her father-in-law, Joseph G Kosmack, and her mother-in-law, Jayne A Kosmack, also preceded her in death.
Faith enjoyed sunrises, trips to the ocean and quiet time with her family. Her most enjoyable activity was watching her children play basketball. She loved traveling to games and tournaments and sitting in the gym to watch her children play, a true gym rat.
Faith had a true love of God and lived the Gospel. Every Grace and good fruit in her life was a product of her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent and loved attending Mass every week to worship the Lord.
A special thank you to the staff at IRMC. The care, compassion and professionalism that was provided to Faith was the best she received in her six-year journey with cancer.
At Faith’s request, instead of flowers, she requested that donations be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research founded by Jim Valvano in her name at www.v.org.
“Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever.” — Jim Valvano, #PassTheV.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent.