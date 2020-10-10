Famie Elizabeth Gratosky, 90, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in her home.
She was a daughter of William Oakman and Ruth (Burk) Oakman; she was born in Paint Township, Somerset County, on Aug. 25, 1930.
A loving mother and grandmother, she took care of everyone her whole life. She was the definition of a homemaker.
She enjoyed baking cookies and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and everyone that she called family.
She is survived by her children: Gloria Albright (Dennis), of Homer City; Patricia George (Kevin), of Homer City; Stanley Gratosky Jr. (MaryAnne), of Homer City; Carla Henckel, of Maryland; and Bradley Gratosky (Lisa), of Homer City; and four grandchildren: Shawn Albright, Katrina Albright, Ashley Henckel and Nathan Henckel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth (Burk) Oakman; her husband, Stanley Gratosky Sr., who passed away Jan. 10, 1997; a grandson, Stanley Gratosky III; an infant daughter; and a brother, Larry Oakman.
Friends will be received Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Robert Thornton at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to the government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
