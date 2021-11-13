Father Thomas A. Federline, pastor of St. Pius X Parish and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, both in Mount Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital. He was 72 years old. Father Federline was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Baltimore.
He attended elementary school and high school in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and later became a parishioner of Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville. He received his bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary University, Emmitsburg, Md., and earned a master of divinity degree at Mount St. Mary Seminary. Father Federline was ordained a priest May 4, 1985, by Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He served as parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Uniontown, and its mission, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Farmington (1985-1988); Immaculate Conception Parish, Connellsville, and its former chapel in Dawson (1988-1993); and St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon (1993-1996).
Father Federline served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Brady’s Bend, and its former chapel in Sugar Creek (1996-2002); St. Mary Parish, Freeport (2002-2007); St. Paul Parish, Greensburg (2007-2013); St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana (2013-2020); St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish, Donegal (2020-2021); and St. Pius X Parish and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, both in Mount Pleasant (2020- 2021).
He also served as clergy moderator for the Deanery V Youth Ministry Council, diocesan ecumenical officer, spiritual advisor for the Catholic Men’s Fellowship and vicar forane (dean) of Deanery 2.
Fr. Thomas Federline was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Manordale Valley Council #4226, and a fourth-degree member of the Father McNelis Assembly #968.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Federline and Alice V. Hannon Federline; and his sister, Jeanette Brinkos. Father Thomas Federline is survived by his sister, Margaret (Robert) Reilly, of Muncie, Ind.; and brothers, James (Anna) Federline, of Bavaria, Germany; Richard Federline, of Pittsburgh; Robert (Vicki) Federline, of Oakmont; and David (Raissa) Federline, of Murrysville. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews, many of whom he baptized.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville. The Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary Service at 3:50 p.m. in the funeral home. Additional visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. will be on Friday at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Larry J. Kulick. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass with be livestreamed at www.mother ofsorrowschurch.org. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Gospa Missions, 230 E Main St., Evans City, PA 16033 (www.gospa.org) or to one of the many parishes where Fr. Federline served in the Diocese of Greensburg.