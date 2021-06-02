Faye Ann (Duke) Drawl, 75, of State College, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Joseph Duke and Ethel (Erb) Duke Bost, she was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Tunnelton.
Faye Ann graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1963 and worked as a receptionist for Ferguson Township Municipal, State College.
She attended Christ Community Church, State College.
Faye Ann was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Leisa Clawson-Noel (Butch), of Blairsville; Darla Forsha Simpson (Craig), of Huntington; Curtis Clawson (Heather), of Oakland Park, Fla.; and a stepson, Richard M. Drawl Jr., of Brush Valley; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Stano, of Tunnelton; and a brother, Ernie Duke (Peggy), of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard M. Drawl Sr. on Oct. 21, 2020; and two sisters, Carol Staats and Janet Reid.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.